Left Menu
Development News Edition

Inaugural Edition Of Bhitarkanika Festival On February 7

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kendrapara
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 15:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 15:07 IST
Inaugural Edition Of Bhitarkanika Festival On February 7

The inaugural edition of Bhitarkanika festival will showcase the rich biodiversities, flora and fauna of the internationally acclaimed Ramsar wetland site in Odisha, officials said. The three-day event which will commence on February 7 in a joint endeavour by the Forest and Tourism department.

Nalitapatia village, lying on the fringes of the core area of the national park, will play host to the festival, said Bikash Ranjan Dash, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Rajnagar Mangrove (wildlife) Forest Division. The objective of the three-day festival is to provide the much-needed exposure to the national park so that there will be a substantial increase of tourists, both international and domestic, he said.

With increased inflow of tourists, the tourism potential of the place will be explored and people living along the villages on the periphery of the national park will reap economic benefits out of it, the DFO said. Bhitarakanika is one of the best natural abodes for estuarine crocodiles and is said to house 70 per cent of Indias estuarine crocodile or salt water crocodiles, conservation of which was started way back in 1975.

Crocodile population in Bhitarakanika is estimated to be 1,698 as per the latest census. According to Bhitarakanika National Park authorities, mammals found in the place are leopard, wild boar, jungle cat, fishing cat, hyena, sambar, striped palm squirrel, gangetic dolphin and reptiles.

The reptiles found in the park comprise turtles including Olive Ridley sea turtle, crocodile, lizard, water monitors, python, and king cobra. Around 166 species of birds have been spotted in the park.

Bhitarakanika is one of the richest storehouses of mangrove genes. Researchers have come across 11 of the 70 mangrove species, which were at elevated threat of extinction in the world, in Bhitarakanika, officials said. Mangroves are regarded as natural barriers against the tidal surge and cyclones. Because of its rich mangrove cover, cyclonic storms from time to time have failed to make inroads into the wetland sites, they said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad hails formation of Ram Temple Trust

Nationalist Congress Party NCP leader and Cabinet minister for housing Jitendra Awhad on Wednesday welcomed the announcement of the formation of a Shri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra trust, paving the way for construction of Ram Temple in A...

Nirbhaya's mother happy after HC order, says convicts should be hanged soon now

Welcoming the Delhi High Courts decision to give the four death row convicts in Nirbhaya case just a week to avail of all the legal rights available to them to avoid death sentence, the victims mother on Wednesday said that the convicts mus...

There will be no shortage of funds for NSFs: Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday assured that there will be no shortage of funds for the National Sports Federations NSFs, despite the government slashing its allocation in an Olympic year. The government last week gave a substanti...

Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli planning second kidney transplant

Nepals Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Wednesday said he is planning to undergo a second kidney transplant as it is a better option than undergoing regular dialysis. Oli, 67, underwent kidney transplant in India in 2007 after both his kidne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020