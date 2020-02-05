Maha: One killed, two injured after falling off local trains

One person was killed and two others seriously injured in three separate incidents of people falling off trains on the Central Railway line on Wednesday, the railway police said. The incidents took place during the morning peak hour rush between 9 am and 11 am near Kalwa and Mumbra stations, where three men fell off crowded local trains, an official said.

Uttar Pradesh native Haji Rais Shaikh (53) fell to his death, while Mumbra residents Imtiaz Gulam Haidar Shaikh (42) and Abu Osama (23) sustained serious injuries, he said. The Thane railway police registered cases of accidental death in all three incidents, he added.

In 2019, as many as 2,691 people lost their lives in train mishaps, of which 611 died after falling off trains..

