33-year-old woman, minor son killed in accident in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

A 33-year-old woman and her minor son were killed when the car in which they were travelling hit a parapet and fell into a deep pit near Dasuya in Punjab's Hoshiapur district, police said on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Suman, a resident of Chamba in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, and her son Divansh (5).

The incident occurred about 44 km from here on Tuesday night when the driver Pankaj lost control of the steering near Jhingar Kalan village, hit a parapet of a small bridge and rolled down into an eight-foot deep pit, they said. The woman's husband Surinder Pal (37) was also in the car and the family were going to a hospital in Jalandhar for a check up of their son Divansh, police added.

All four occupants of the car were injured and shifted to Civil Hospital Dasuya where Suman succumbed to her injuries. The driver and the child were referred to a Jalandhar hospital where the latter succumbed to his injuries, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

