105-year-old Bageerathi Amma from Kerala clears 4th standard exam with 74.5% marks

The 105-year-old Bageerathi Amma who scripted history when she appeared for her fourth standard exam in last November becoming the oldest learner of the Kerala State Literacy Mission has passed her exam with 74.5 per cent marks. This grandmother from Parakulam in Kollam district of Kerala Bageerathi Amma has six children and 16 grandchildren.

Speaking to ANI, CK Pradeep Kumar, district co-ordinator of State Literary Mission said on Wednesday, "Bageerathi Amma has passed her exam with 74.5 per cent marks. It is really an inspiration for others to follow her and continue their education," he said. Bageerathi had to stop her education at the age of nine when she was in Class 3 as she had to take care of her younger siblings.

Her yearning to continue her studies was fulfilled with the help of officials of the Literary Mission who helped her to realize her dreams. She scored 205 marks out of a total of 275 in the fourth standard equivalency examination. The Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority is an autonomous institution under the General Education Department, Government of Kerala.

The programme aims to develop literacy skills through continuing education, provide chances of each and everyone interested in learning, enable the learners to make use of their learning in their daily life and ensure Secondary-level education to the whole of Kerala. The main beneficiaries of this programme are illiterates, neo-literates, school drop-outs and those interested in lifelong education. (ANI)

