10 injured in bus-truck collision in Telangana's Nalgonda

Over 10 persons were injured on Wednesday after a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus collided with a truck in Nalgonda, about 90 kilometres from the state capital Hyderabad.

According to AV Ranganath, Superintendent of Police, Nalgonda district, a TSRTC bus traveling from Hyderabad to Nagarjuna Sagar collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

"The vehicles were on low speed as work was in progress on the road. Over 10 passengers have suffered minor injuries. They were discharged after first aid," he added. (ANI)

