Min temp drops in parts of J-K

There was a drop in minimum temperature at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the Meteorological department said. Gulmarg in north Kashmir was the coldest place in the Valley at minus 11 degrees Celsius, it said.

In south Kashmir's Pahalgam, the mercury dropped to minus 9.3 degrees Celsius from 6.6 degrees Celsius a night earlier, the Met department said. Srinagar city also recorded sub zero temperature last night as the mercury settled at minus 3.9 degrees against minus 3 degrees Celsius the previous night, it said.

The night temperature in Qazigund was minus 4.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Kupwara (minus 3.2) had Kokernag (minus 3.4), the Met department said. Chillai Kalan, the 40-day harshest period of winter in Kashmir, ended on January 30 but the cold wave conditions are expected to persist for next few days.

