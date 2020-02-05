Delhi govt issues health advisory on coronavirus, sets up 24x7 control room
The Delhi government on Wednesday issued a health advisory on the novel coronavirus (nCov) and prescribed do's and dont's for the public to ward off any infection, officials said.
The around-the-clock control room has also been set up at the Directorate General of Health Services' headquarters to address queries related to the virus.
India has so far reported three positive cases of nCoV from Kerala, after its outbreak in China's Wuhan city.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme to be implemented by June 1 across India: Ram Vilas Paswan
Zomato acquires Uber Eats business in India
Indian startups in aviation sector to pitch for support at Singapore Airshow
BJP release second candidate list for Delhi polls, fields Sunil Yadav against CM Kejriwal
Punjab CM, NHAI Chairman agree on expeditious commencement of work on Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway project