Left Menu
Development News Edition

HAL inks pact with Israeli firm to develop UAV

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 20:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 20:12 IST
HAL inks pact with Israeli firm to develop UAV

An MoU was signed between HAL and Israel's Elbit Systems during the DefExpo-2020 on Wednesday to assess the feasibility of joint development of an unmanned aerial vehicle. The MoU is aimed at assessing the feasibility of a joint development of a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) UAV for maritime and land-based military operations, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited said in a release.

This will promote mutually beneficial cooperation between HAL and Elbit in terms of technology, manufacturing, marketing and maintenance of the UAV globally, it said. The MoU was inked by Director (Engg and R&D), HAL, Arup Chatterjee; and VP (Business Dev & Marketing), Elbit Systems, Roy Zentnerin, in the presence of the CMD, HAL, R Madhavan.

The proposed UAV has a tremendous potential in carrying out maritime military missions with higher efficiency compared to a manned helicopter. Deploying a VTOL UAV will bring down the huge costs associated with inducting operating and maintaining manned helicopters on the deck.

It will also benefit the Indian armed forces for a routine surveillance mission or operating in unsafe areas both during day and night, which otherwise would have to be carried out by manned helicopters. It may also open up new business avenues for HAL culminating in both domestic and export orders, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Plane overruns runway at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport -Hurriyet

A plane flying into Istanbuls Sabiha Gokcen airport overran the runway and crashed on Wednesday, Hurriyet daily said.Footage on Turkish media showed the planes broken fuselage, and some passengers being evacuated. There were no immediate re...

UPDATE 1-Britain wants Canada-style trade deal with EU - minister

Britain wants a Canada-style agreement with the European Union that includes goods and services, Britains Europe minister Christopher Pincher said in Warsaw on Wednesday.We want a Canada-style agreement that incorporates goods and services ...

Hinganghat: Outpouring of support for woman who remains

Two days after a 25-year-old lecturer was set ablaze by her stalker in Maharashtras Wardha district, leaving her critically injured, the brutal incident has galvanised common people as well as politicians in expressing outrage and saying pr...

WHO chief says 80% of China virus cases are in Hubei province

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday that 80 of Chinas coronavirus cases are in the central Hubei province and that not all provinces have been affected.He said there were 24,363 confirmed cases in Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020