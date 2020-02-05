Temperatures rise in parts of north India, no significant change likely in next 2-3 days

Parts of north India saw an upward trend in temperatures on Wednesday even as cold conditions persisted in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Haryana. There was a fog cover at a few places in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and west Rajasthan, the weather office said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said no significant change in minimum and maximum temperatures are likely in the country during the next two to three days. It was a clear morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling three notches below the season's normal at 6.7 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal. The maximum and minimum temperature on Tuesday were 22.7 degrees Celsius and 5.3 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Tuesday.

There was a drop in the minimum temperature at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Gulmarg in north Kashmir was the coldest place in the Valley at minus 11 degrees Celsius. In south Kashmir's Pahalgam, the mercury dropped to minus 9.3 degrees Celsius from 6.6 degrees Celsius a night earlier.

Srinagar city recorded a low of minus 3.9 degrees Celsius, against minus 3 degrees Celsius the previous night. The night temperature in Qazigund was minus 4.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Kupwara (minus 3.2) and Kokernag (minus 3.4). Chillai Kalan, the 40-day harshest period of winter in Kashmir, ended on January 30 but the cold wave conditions are expected to persist for the next few days.

Cold weather conditions persisted in Punjab and Haryana, with Bathinda reeling under severe chill at 2.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the two states. Adampur in Punjab recorded a low of 3.5 degrees Celsius.

Among other places in Punjab, Halwara recorded a minimum of 4.1 degrees Celsius while Amritsar (4.4 degrees Celsius), Faridkot (4.8 degrees Celsius), Ludhiana (7.6 degrees Celsius), Patiala (6.6 degrees Celsius), Pathankot (4.4 degrees Celsius) and Gurdaspur (4.5 degrees Celsius) also experienced a cold night. Karnal was the coldest place in Haryana at 5 degrees Celsius followed by Narnaul, which registered a minimum of 5.2 degrees Celsius.

Hisar (6.2 degrees Celsius), Rohtak (5.8 degrees Celsius), Bhiwani (5.8 degrees Celsius), Sirsa (7 degrees Celsius) and Ambala (7.8 degrees Celsius), also experienced a cold night. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a minimum of 7 degrees Celsius.

The weather remained dry and cold in Himachal Pradesh and the weather office forecast rain and snowfall in middle and high hills of the state on February 6 and 11. Sub-zero temperatures were recorded in major tourist hotspots, including Manali, Kufri and Dalhousie.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were 2 to 3 degrees below the normal. Keylong remained the coldest in the state at minus 10.9 degrees Celsius. Kalpa recorded a low of minus 8.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Manali at minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, Kufri at minus 2.3 degrees Celsius and Dalhousie at minus 0.9 degrees Celsius, he said.

The minimum temperatures in Shimla and Dharamshala were 0.4 degrees Celsius and 2.6 degrees Celsius, Singh added. Cold conditions showed signs of easing in Rajasthan, with the temperatures maintaining an upward trend.

The highest maximum in the state on Wednesday was 28.1 degrees Celsius at Barmer. According to the weather office, Sriganganagar recorded a low of 4.8 degrees Celsius, followed by 6.5 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 6.9 degrees Celsius in Churu, 7.0 degrees Celsius in Sikar, 7.6 degrees Celsius in Eranpura road, 8 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 9 degrees Celsius each in Swai Madhopur and Jaisalmer, and 9.5 degrees Celsius in Kota.

Ajmer and Dabok recorded 10.4 degrees Celsius each. Jaipur, Barmer and Jodhpur recorded 10.7, 10.8 and 12.3 degrees Celsius respectively. The weather was mostly dry in Uttar Pradesh with Muzaffarnagar being the coldest place at 5.5 degrees Celsius.

In state capital Lucknow, the minimum temperature settled at 8.5 degrees Celsius and the maximum was recorded at 23.2 degrees Celsius. According to the Meteorological department, the weather is most likely to remain dry over the state on Thursday.

An IMD weather forecast bulletin said dense fog is very likely in isolated parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on Thursday. Thunderstorm accompanied with hail or lightning is likely at isolated places in Chhattisgarh and with lightning at isolated areas of Vidarbha, Odisha and Jharkhand, it said.

