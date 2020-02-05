Stones pelted at UP bus, passenger hurt

Unidentified people pelted stones at a UP government bus, injuring a passenger, police said here on Wednesday. Ramon Magsaysay award-winning journalist Ravish Kumar was among those on the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus that was attacked while passing through the Kusmhi jungle area on Tuesday night.

The Cantonment police registered an FIR at about 1 am Wednesday on the basis of a complaint filed by bus driver Awadh Bihari. SHO Ravi Kant said a glass pane was broken and a person injured. The driver transferred all passengers to another bus after first aid was given to the injured passenger.

“Police have launched an investigation and are going through CCTV footage," he added. NDTV India journalist Ravish Kumar later posted pictures of the bus on Facebook.

He claimed many passengers called the 112 helpline but there was no response. He then rang up Gorakhpur’s Senior Superintendent of Police, whose public relations officer took the call. The police then reached the spot. Gorakhpur SSP Sunil Kumar Gupta said the driver didn't stop the bus when it was attacked and was not able to say anything about the assailants.

The motive for the attack can only be found after an investigation, he said.“The probe has been initiated and no culprit will be spared." PTI COR SMI ASH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.