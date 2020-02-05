Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stones pelted at UP bus, passenger hurt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gorakhpur
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 20:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 20:33 IST
Stones pelted at UP bus, passenger hurt

Unidentified people pelted stones at a UP government bus, injuring a passenger, police said here on Wednesday. Ramon Magsaysay award-winning journalist Ravish Kumar was among those on the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus that was attacked while passing through the Kusmhi jungle area on Tuesday night.

The Cantonment police registered an FIR at about 1 am Wednesday on the basis of a complaint filed by bus driver Awadh Bihari. SHO Ravi Kant said a glass pane was broken and a person injured. The driver transferred all passengers to another bus after first aid was given to the injured passenger.

“Police have launched an investigation and are going through CCTV footage," he added. NDTV India journalist Ravish Kumar later posted pictures of the bus on Facebook.

He claimed many passengers called the 112 helpline but there was no response. He then rang up Gorakhpur’s Senior Superintendent of Police, whose public relations officer took the call. The police then reached the spot. Gorakhpur SSP Sunil Kumar Gupta said the driver didn't stop the bus when it was attacked and was not able to say anything about the assailants.

The motive for the attack can only be found after an investigation, he said.“The probe has been initiated and no culprit will be spared." PTI COR SMI ASH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-'Wounds that divide': Senate set to end Trump impeachment drama with acquittal

The impeachment drama that has consumed Washington since September will come to an end on Wednesday with Donald Trumps expected acquittal in the U.S. Senate, with the Republican president pivoting toward winning re-election in November. The...

Mukund exits after gritty fight: Tata Open Maharashtra

Young Sasi Mukund fought tooth and nail in the second set before going down against Taro Daniel here on Wednesday, leaving Prajnesh Gunneswaran as the only Indian left in the mens singles man draw of the at the Tata Open Maharashtra. The 23...

Video conferencing facility made available in all courts, jails in J-K and Ladakh

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has started an ambitious task of holding trial of criminal cases in the courts of the Union territories of JK and Ladakh through video conferencing, an official spokesman said on Wednesday. The video-confere...

Israel strikes, sanctions Gaza over Palestinian fire

Jerusalem, Feb 5 AFP Israeli aircraft struck Hamas positions in Gaza early Wednesday, the military said, after Palestinians in the enclave launched projectiles and explosive balloons at the Jewish state. In a further punitive move, Israel l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020