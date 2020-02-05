Shimla: Man skids on snow, dies of internal injuries

A 46-year-old man died of internal injuries he sustained after he slipped on snow in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district, police said on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Inder Singh, a resident of Mandah village in Nerwa tehsil, they said.

Singh skidded on snow on Tuesday night. He sustained internal injuries and complained of severe pain on Wednesday morning, Shimla Superintendent of Police Omapati Jamwal said. He was rushed to Nerwa civil hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under the Criminal Procedure Code, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.