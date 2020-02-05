Bedi seeks more train services between Puducherry and Chennai

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday urged Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to operate more trains to Chennai from here. Bedi, who left here for Yanam (an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh) by a train, in a WhatsApp message to reporters, said it was a delight to travel in a clean train and a clean coach.

"What a delight to travel in a clean train from a clean platform & a clean coach. #BhubaneshwarExpress Thanku @PiyushGoyal @PiyushGoyalOffc," she tweeted. She also requested the Minister for operating more trains to Chennai as it would help decongest road traffic.

"Request Honble Minister for a frequent train service betw Puducherry & Chennai. It shall decongest road traffic & enhance road safety," she tweeted. This is the second time the Lt Govenor is visiting Yanam by train dispensing with flight travel to the outlying region.

Official sources said Bedi during her four-day visit would have meetings with representatives of various NGOs in Yanam, review implementation of various schemes in the region and acquaint herself with the development made..

