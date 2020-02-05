Two held for giving shelter to Amritsar jail undertrials

Police on Wednesday arrested two people, including a woman, for allegedly giving shelter to the three undertrials who escaped from the high-security Central Jail in Amritsar recently. The accused are relatives of the two of the undertials, who had escaped by scaling the boundary walls of the prison on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Police Commissioner S S Gill in a statement here said Paramjit Kaur, sister of the undertrials Gurpreet Singh and Jarnail Singh; and Sukhwinder Singh, who is brother-in-law of Gurpreet, were arrested for giving shelter to the undertrials after they escaped from the jail. They also gave shelter to the third undertrial, Vishal Kumar, he said.

Police said Kaur and Sukhwinder met them in the jail in November, where the escape plan was hatched. According to the plan, a rented accommodation was arranged in Tarn Taran district, where the undertrials stayed after escaping from the jail.

Police said a hunt was on to nab the prisoners.

