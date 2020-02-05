Haryana RERA resolved 70 pc complaints in last two years: Official

The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority resolved around 70 per cent of the 9,496 complaints it received in the last two years, an official said on Wednesday. The authority has resolved 6,598 complaints, said HARERA, Gurugram, Chairman, K K Khandelwal.

Speaking on the second foundation day of HARERA in Gurugram, Khandelwal said 509 penalty notices have been issued to those builders who have not complied with the provisions of the real estate law. He said a penalty of Rs 40 crore has been imposed on erring builders.

Khandelwal said around one lakh hectare area of land comes under the jurisdiction of HARERA Gurugram and 2.5 lakh residential units are under the authority's supervision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

