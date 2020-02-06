TMC leader terms Union Minister Hardeep Puri arrogant

TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Thursday accused Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri of being arrogant, saying his attitude was reflected in Lok Sabha. However, Speaker Om Birla defended Puri by saying that he is a very kind-hearted person.

"Ministers should not be arrogant. We have seen a few ministers replying arrogantly. We have seen Mr Puri a few minutes ago. This type of attitude should not be reflected in the House," Bandyopadhyay remarked. The West Bengal leader's comment came after Puri gave a reply to a supplementary raised by AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi.

The Speaker then said Puri is not like that and is a very kind-hearted person. Birla also said that MPs should ask short questions and ministers should also be brief in their replies.

Earlier, Puri and Owaisi sparred over fund allocation for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). The exchange happened while responding to supplementaries from Owaisi related to funding for affordable housing in the country.

Puri, who is in charge of Housing and Urban Affairs, gave figures and also told Owaisi, "please don't provide... false narrative". Owaisi mentioned budgetary allocation for the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry while the amount required for PMAY was much higher..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.