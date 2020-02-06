Man held with drugs worth Rs 5 lakh in Moradabad

Uttar Pradesh Police and narcotics bureau have arrested a man and seized drugs worth Rs 5 lakh from his possession from Moradabad district on Thursday, police said. According to police, the accused has been identified as Jasvir Singh, a resident of Govind Nagar.

"We have seized a large amount of drugs worth Rs 5 lakh including 24,000 Tramadol hydrochloride capsules," an official told ANI. "The accused had a shop of chemist and he used to sell these drugs to addicted people," he said.

A case under the relevant section of Indian Penal Code has been registered. Further investigation is on, the official further said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

