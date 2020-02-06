Accused escapes after locals attack U'khand police team in Muzaffarnagar

An accused fled after locals attacked an Uttarakhand police team that came to the village to arrest him in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said. Dharmender Sharma, who is an accused in connection with a case under the Excise Act, escaped from Mandla village under Purkazi police station in the district on Wednesday.

According to Purkazi SHO Pankej Tyagi, a police team from Uttarakhand had gone to the village to arrest the absconding accused. The villagers assaulted the police team when Dharmender was being taken into custody, he said.

Meanwhile, local police registered a case against Dharmender along with four others Mohit Sharma, Budhu, Mange Ram and Pupu. Dharmender is wanted in a case in Uttarakhand's Devprayag town for which the police team had come from the neighbouring state to arrest him, the SHO said.

