Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockers in state-run schools to ease burden of students

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 15:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 15:03 IST
Lockers in state-run schools to ease burden of students

The West Bengal government has decided to provide locker facilities to all state-run schools, and would soon begin earmarking spaces on the premises for the initiative, education minister Partha Chatterjee said. The lockers, once installed, would ease the burden of students, as they can store books and stationeries, without having to carry them home and back every day, he said.

"We wish to install lockers at all state-run schools. It would lighten the school bag burden for all students - from nursery to Class XII," the minister said on Wednesday.

Chatterjee, however, clarified that the government would not be able to extend the facility to state-aided schools for now owing to funds crunch. An official at the education department said lockers have already been set up in some of the city-based schools, including Hindu, Hare and Bethune.

At least 1.5 crore students would benefit from the initiative, he stated. Parimal Bhattacharya, the headmaster of Jadavpur Vidyapith, told PTI that he was yet to receive any official communication in this regard, but the move would be of immense help to the students.

"I welcome this move.... It will reduce the weight of school bags. But there should be a standard model for implementing such facilities, including the funding part," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Extended coronavirus outbreak could lower oil demand, prices: Moody's

Global oil demand and prices will fall due to extended coronavirus outbreak, Moodys Investors Services said on Thursday. The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has reduced economic activity in China, the worlds largest oil importer, it said in a ...

KMC puts Aadhaar drive on hold after protests in city

The TMC-run Kolkata Municipal Corporation KMC has decided to put its drive to update Aadhaar details on hold, following protests by people, who feared that the exercise was being conducted to collect data for the National Population Registe...

Kazakhstan bans exports of masks to China amid virus scare

Kazakhstan has banned the exports of protective masks after their sales to neighbouring China surged amid the coronavirus outbreak, pushing up local prices and limiting availability. The Central Asian nation bordering China has not reported...

UPDATE 1-KLM extends ban on flights to China until mid-March

KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France KLM, will extend its ban on flights to China by more than a month because of the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Thursday.The death toll from the virus in mainland China has jumped to 563, with more than 28...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020