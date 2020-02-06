Budget session of Nagaland Assembly to resume from Friday

The budget session of Nagaland Assembly will resume on Friday, after a gap of 20-days, officials said on Thursday. The Speaker had adjourned the House after the ratification of the Constitution 126th Amendment Bill, 2019 on January 17, the first day of the session.

The election of the speaker will be held on Friday. The ruling Peoples Democratic Alliance (PDA) nominee is deputy speaker Sharingain Longkumer while Dr Imtiwapang Aier is the opposition candidate.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who also holds the Finance portfolio will present the Budget 2020-21 on the penultimate day of the session, which will be taken up for consideration and passing on February 14 As per the provisional program of the session, which will conclude on February 14, the amended citizenship law is likely to be taken up through discussion on matters of urgent public importance on Saturday. The House will also take up debate on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's address delivered on January 17.

