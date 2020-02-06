Left Menu
BSP candidate attacked in Delhi, suffers minor injuries

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 16:14 IST
  • Created: 06-02-2020 16:14 IST
Delhi legislator and BSP candidate Narayan Dutt Sharma, who was earlier with the AAP, was allegedly attacked with batons by three unidentified people in the early hours of Thursday, police said. Sharma, who is the legislator from Badarpur and is seeking re-election to the Delhi assembly as a Bahujan Samaj Party candidate, suffered minor injuries.

"The attack on Narayan Dutt Sharma is condemnable and shameful," BSP chief Mayawati said on Twitter. The incident took place around 1 am when he was returning home in Badarpur after attending a party meeting. Three men stopped his car, vandalised his vehicle and beat him up, a senior police official said.

He said a case under relevant sections of the India Penal Code has been registered. The three men are yet to be caught, the officer said. Police are analysing CCTV camera footage to ascertain their identity, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

