NEWS HIGHLIGHTS-WESTERN REGION AT 1700 HRS

Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 1700 hrs. LGB2 MH-HC-PETER-LD BAIL Sheena Bora murder case: HC grants bail to Peter Mukerjea Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to former media baron Peter Mukerjea, arrested in the Sheena Bora killing case, observing that prima facie there was no evidence of his involvement in the crime.

BOM2 GA-MLA-LD ARREST Goa: Independent MLA Khaunte held for 'threatening' BJP leader Panaji, Feb 6 (PTI) Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte was arrested by Goa Police on Wednesday midnight for allegedly threatening a state BJP spokesman, an official said. BOM6 MH-DALIT WOMAN-LD DEATH Maha: Dalit woman set on fire by neighbour dies Aurangabad, Feb 6 (PTI) A 50-year old Dalit woman, who was set on fire by a neighbour after she resisted his move to enter her house here in Maharashtra, has died, a doctor said on Thursday.

BOM7 MH-SENA-LD AYODHYA Sena takes dig at Modi over Ram temple trust announcement before Delhi polls Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) The Shiv Sena on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the announcement of a trust to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya was aimed at laying the "foundation" for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls. BOM9 MH-VIRUS-ARMED FORCES Coronavirus: Armed forces on alert along China, Nepal borders Pune, Feb 6 (PTI) The Indian armed forces are maintaining a tight vigil along the borders with China and Nepal in view of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) Director General Anup Banerji said on Thursday.

BOM12 MH-LD LECTURER-ABLAZE Lecturer set ablaze by stalker remains 'critical but stable' (Eds: with more inputs) Nagpur, Feb 6 (PTI) The condition of the 25-year-old woman lecturer who was set ablaze in Maharashtra's Wardha district three days ago continues to remain "critical but stable", hospital authorities here said on Thursday..

