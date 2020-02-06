Left Menu
Development News Edition

DGCA asks airline CEOs to follow Vishakha guidelines after 'numerous' sexual harassment complaints

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 17:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 17:10 IST
DGCA asks airline CEOs to follow Vishakha guidelines after 'numerous' sexual harassment complaints

Aviation regulator DGCA has told CEOs of all airlines to strictly follow the Vishakha guidelines to deal with the cases of sexual harassment in their respective organisations, according to an official communique. The DGCA, in a letter to the CEOs on Wednesday, stated that it has received "numerous" complaints from women working as pilots, cabin crew and in other technical areas regarding sexual harassment by their senior colleagues.

"All the airlines are hereby advised to ensure strict compliance of the Vishakha guidelines. They should also give wide publicity about this committee among the employees to facilitate hassle-free reporting and disposal of matter in accordance with relevant national regulations," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said. The regulator told the CEOs that the Supreme Court, in the Vishakha case, had laid down the guidelines for dealing with "such situations". It pointed out that one of the Vishakha guidelines requires all organisations to have a "Complaint Committee" consisting members from a "third party".

"Action taken in the matter please be intimated within two weeks from the date of the issue," the DGCA instructed. Along with its one-page letter to the CEOs, the aviation regulator also attached a four-page copy of Vishakha guidelines.

In 2019, Air India and its subsidiaries Alliance Air and Air India Express received 10 sexual harassment complaints in total, Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Thursday. As per Puri's reply, of the eight complaints Air India received in 2019, seven of them were disposed of. Air India Express and Alliance Air received one complaint each and they were disposed of in 2019 itself.

Puri stated that as per the DGCA rules, the airlines need not submit their details of their compliance with the 2013 law of sexual harassment. "However, all the private domestic airlines have constituted Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to investigate the complaints of alleged sexual harassment made by the women employees of the airline companies, in compliance with the (2013) Act," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo Olympics organisers blast virus rumours, say Games will go ahead

Olympics organizers said Thursday the Games would go ahead as planned, slamming misinformation over the new coronavirus for triggering panic. Chief executive officer Toshiro Muto revealed that organizers have set up a task force to combat t...

Britain confirms third case of coronavirus

A third person in the United Kingdom has tested positive for coronavirus, Englands chief medical officer said on Thursday.A further patient has tested positive for coronavirus bringing the total number of cases in the UK to three, Chief Med...

German FDP premier calls for dissolution of Thuringia's state parliament

The newly elected premier of Thuringia on Thursday said his Free Democrats FDP had initiated a motion seeking to dissolve the assembly in the eastern German state, which would pave the way for new elections there. Thomas Kemmerich drew wide...

Turkey probes pilots over deadly plane crash

Turkey will investigate two pilots for possible negligence after their plane skidded off an Istanbul runway killing three passengers, state media reported Thursday. A total of 174 passengers and six crew were injured after the Boeing 737, o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020