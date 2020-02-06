Rajya Sabha passes motion thanking President

Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed a motion thanking the President for his address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session.

The Upper House passed the resolution after opposition-sponsored amendments were negated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the debate on the motion that lasted over 13 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.