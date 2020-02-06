Left Menu
Rajya Sabha passes motion thanking President

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 18:45 IST
  • Created: 06-02-2020 18:45 IST
Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed a motion thanking the President for his address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session.

The Upper House passed the resolution after opposition-sponsored amendments were negated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the debate on the motion that lasted over 13 hours.

