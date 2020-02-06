Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two IEDs found, one arrested ahead of PM's Assam visit

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 19:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 19:19 IST
Two IEDs found, one arrested ahead of PM's Assam visit

One suspected anti-talk ULFA(I) cadre was arrested on Thursday for planting two improvised explosive devices in the state capital ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's day-long visit to Assam. Modi is scheduled to visit Assam on Friday and address a public rally at Kokrajhar after the Bodo peace agreement, which was signed in New Delhi on January 27.

Guwahati Police Commissioner Munna Prasad Gupta told PTI that the two IEDs were found in the busy Paltanbazar and Panbazar areas of the city late on Wednesday night. "The bomb squad took the IEDs away from the populous location and those were detonated safely later. We suspect it is the handiwork of ULFA(I)," he added.

The police team immediately launched an operation and arrested one suspected cadre of ULFA(I), Gupta said. To queries whether these bombs were planted targeting Modi's visit to the state, Gupta said, "We cannot say immediately that the IEDs were planted targeting to the PM's visit. We are investigating".

Police had recovered another five IEDs from Panikhaiti area, near here on the same day. Modi during his visit to Assam has no programme in the city. He will reach the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here from Delhi and leave for Kokrajhar by a chopper. On the way back he will reach the airport here by a chopper and leave for the national capital in the plane, officials said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-FBI points to China as biggest U.S. law-enforcement threat

The FBI on Thursday identified China as the biggest law enforcement threat to the United States, and its director said Beijing was seeking to steal American technology by any means necessary. FBI Director Christopher Wray told a conference ...

Serbia should accept EU expansion reforms, president says

Serbia should accept the European Unions proposed changes to the way it admits new countries, which could smooth the path towards membership for Balkan countries, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday. A day earlier, the EUs enlargeme...

'Suicide bombers' being raised in Shaheen Bagh, alleges Giriraj

Union minister Giriraj Singh alleged on Thursday that suicide bombers are being raised in Shaheen Bagh, where an anti-CAA protest has been going on for weeks. The hardline Hindutva leader posted a video of a womans speech on social media to...

UPDATE 1-France to Britain: No fish for finance deal

The European Union must not give the UK concessions on access to EU financial markets in exchange for rights to fish in British waters, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday.French fishermen temporarily lost access to waters off ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020