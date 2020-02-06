Haryana to give govt benefits to children of Tibetan refugees

The Haryana government has decided to formulated a rehabilitation policy for Tibetan refugees on the lines of a similar policy adopted by the Centre, and it will extend government benefits to their children, a state minister said here on Thursday. Education Minister Kanwar Pal said the benefits will allow the children to enrol in government schools, mid-day meal scheme, to have text books and uniform free.

Pal said in a statement a Tibetan individual should be residing in India for a minimum of 182 days to avail the benefits. The claim would be approved by the administration of the district they are living, he said. He said the individual or family members of Tibetan refugees should also be in the possession of the Registration Certificate issued by the Central Tibetan Relief Committee.

The minister said the state government will organise Aadhaar enrolment camps at least twice in a year for the refugees to get the cards so that they don't face any hardship in availing the benefits. The Tibetan administration-in-exile is based in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala town.

