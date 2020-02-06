Left Menu
Development News Edition

14 pacts signed between Russian defence majors, Indian military firm

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 20:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 20:02 IST
14 pacts signed between Russian defence majors, Indian military firm

Fourteen agreements were inked on Thursday between Russian defence majors and Indian military firms providing for joint production of spare parts of a number of military platforms and weapon systems. The MoUs were signed under a framework of an inter-governmental agreement (IGA) sealed between India and Russia in September last year.

The armed forces have been facing difficulties due to long delays in supply of spare parts of Russian origin military platforms and systems. Russia has been a leading supplier of military hardware to India for last six decades. The agreements were signed on the second day of DefExpo, India's premier biennial defence exhibition.

A total of 14 MoUs were exchanged between the Russian manufacturers and the Indian companies at the 5th round of India-Russia Military Industrial Conference (IRMIC) that took place on Thursday at DefExpo, a government press release said. The first 'Request for Proposal' for manufacturing of parts in India under the provisions of IGA was also handed over by the Indian Navy to the "identified Indian industry", said the release.

"The (both) sides acknowledged that this would pave way for more cases and contracts for joint manufacturing of spares parts in the days ahead," it added. The IGA provides framework for partnership of Russian defence companies with Indian industry for manufacturing of spare parts of Russian origin equipment that are being used by the Indian defence forces.

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, who was co-chair of the conference, elaborated that the Indian side has taken a number of steps to expedite the collaboration between the Indian and Russian companies and looks forward for "expeditious commencement of manufacturing in India", according to the release. Russian Deputy Industry Minister Oleg Ryazantsev said that the Russian side would "actively participate" in the collaborations under the ambit of the IGA and take all necessary steps to facilitate manufacturing of parts in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Jammu outfit demands probe into encroachment of land

An organisation advocating the cause of Dogras on Thursday alleged that over 6 lakh hectares of government land in Jammu had been encroached to setup dozens of illegal colonies under political patronisation.IkkJutt has called for high level...

Opposition slams govt over sliding growth, rising unemployment

The Opposition on Thursday slammed the government for its failure to check sliding economy growth, rising unemployment and firming inflation. Participating in a discussion on the Union Budget 2020-21 in Lok Sabha, members of the Opposition ...

LT Foods Q3 net profit up 26pc

Leading basmati rice firm LT Foods on Thursday posted a 26 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 48.18 crore for the third quarter of 2019-20 on lower expenses. The companys net profit stood at Rs 38.22 crore during the October...

UPDATE 1-Trump makes veiled attack on Romney and Pelosi at prayer breakfast

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday accused some of those who supported his impeachment of hypocritically cloaking themselves in their faith, in a thinly veiled attack on Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Mitt Romney, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020