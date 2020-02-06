Locals 'offer' money to police, urge them to 'act' in Tangra

Residents of Tangra in Kolkata shoved currency notes into the pockets of policemen on Thursday, protesting against alleged inaction in the attempted kidnap of a woman and mowing down of her father-in-law. A police team visited the area to collect evidence in the case when locals started protesting with some of them "offering" money to the officials, alleging that they were trying to shield the accused.

"The police are trying to protect the culprits. They have taken money from them. We are also giving the police money so that they work for the truth and punish the miscreants," said a woman who was among those agitating. Police, however, denied the allegations and assured that the culprits will be punished.

"We are doing our best," said a senior officer of the Kolkata Police. Gopal Pramanik, 55, was run over and killed while trying to foil an attempt by some unknown ambulance-borne miscreants to abduct his daughter-in-law when they were returning home after attending a wedding in the locality on Tuesday night.

The driver of the ambulance, Sheikh Abdur Rahaman, and another person, Tajuddin, have already been arrested. The ambulance has also been seized. The police team, which visited the area, collected forensic evidence from the spot and also spoke to the woman as the crime scene was reconstructed..

