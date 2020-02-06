Left Menu
DCW sends notice to Delhi Police after 80-yr-old mother of official dies of neglect

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) sent a notice to Delhi Police in connection with the death of an 80-year-old woman due to extremely poor health, who is allegedly the mother of a police department official and was rescued from outside her own house in Paharganj by the Commission on December 30 last year.

DCW sends notice to Delhi Police after 80-yr-old mother of official dies of neglect
Screengrab of the notice sent by the DCW to Delhi Police on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) sent a notice to Delhi Police in connection with the death of an 80-year-old woman due to extremely poor health, who is allegedly the mother of a police department official and was rescued from outside her own house in Paharganj by the Commission on December 30 last year. Through the notice, the DCW has questioned whether or not the accused has been arrested and the status of the investigation.

"Today, due to severe injuries and extreme poor health, the 80-year-old lady has passed away in the hospital. The Commission is deeply pained to note that the accused did not attempt to visit her mother even once during her treatment in the hospital. This is a very painful and serious matter," it read. The DCW also questioned whether a charge-sheet has been filed in the matter and questioned whether the "requisited action has been taken as mandated under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens."

Explaining the sequence of events, the notice read, "This is in reference to the proceedings of the Delhi Commission for Women regarding the rescue of an 80-year-old lady from outside her own house in Paharganj. The Commission had received information about how the said lady was being ill-treated by her own daughter and had been forced to lie outside her own house in the cold. She was denied food and any care for the past several months. The Commission has learned that the woman's daughter who allegedly tortured her is an officer in the Delhi Police." "On receiving the complaint, the Commission rescued the lady from the road outside her house on the evening of December 30, 2019. The lady was found to be in a very serious condition and was lying in her own refuse for several days. She was terribly emaciated and was suffering from severe injuries and bed sores. The Commission admitted the lady in Lady Harding Hospital, New Delhi. In this regard, an FIR No. 364/19 was also registered at PS Paharganj," the notice added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

