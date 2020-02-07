Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's role crucial for achieving Sustainable Development Goals, says Director-General UNESCO

Director-General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay has commended India's role as crucial for achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) goals and said that India and UNESCO would jointly realize their shared objectives.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 01:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 01:37 IST
India's role crucial for achieving Sustainable Development Goals, says Director-General UNESCO
Director-General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay . Image Credit: ANI

Director-General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay has commended India's role as crucial for achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) goals and said that India and UNESCO would jointly realize their shared objectives. On a three-day official visit to India, Azoulay spoke to the media on Tuesday and said that India has influenced the vision and objectives of UNESCO through the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi.

During Tuesday's event, Azoulay also met Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal where they signed the Operational Agreement extending the presence of Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEP) for a further period of five years. Terming her earlier meeting with HRD Minister as a very fruitful one, she said she was very happy to note India's efforts at making quality education available to every section of the society.

The two sides further discussed the initiatives being taken by India in the education sector. Pokhriyal informed the Director-General that the Gross Enrolment Ratio of girls in the country had, for the first time, surpassed that of boys across various levels. He also talked at length about the various schemes like NISHTHA, LEAP, ODB- Smart Classroom, DHRUV, SWAYAM MOOCs Portal that India has taken up. Azoulay noted India's work and said that New Delhi's role is crucial for the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Nishank reiterated India's commitment to the attainment of 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. He said India is working to further UNESCO's objective of making quality education available to everyone. Pokhriyal further said that India is keen to promote Yoga and Ayurveda courses which are in great demand abroad, and UNESCO can play a pivotal role in the same. He said India's work in the field of education can also be shared with other countries of the world.

The Director-General of UNESCO was in New Delhi for a three-day visit to India from the 4th to 6th of February. The UNESCO official will also call upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her visit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

World Bank, Korean experts participate in workshop on 'Smart City Dushanbe'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil gives big tobacco companies 30 days notice in smoking lawsuit

The worlds largest cigarette makers, British American Tobacco Plc and Philip Morris International, will have until early March to defend themselves in a lawsuit in Brazil over compensation for tobacco-related diseases. Since last year, the ...

Canada's Trudeau seeks to rescue faltering U.N. bid on Africa trip

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves for Africa on Thursday to revive what diplomats say is a faltering bid for a rotating seat on the United Nations Security Council.Failure to win would be embarrassing for the Liberal Party leade...

Canadiens D Weber placed on injured reserve

The Montreal Canadiens placed captain Shea Weber on injured reserve with a lower-body ailment, the team announced Thursday. Weber, who will be sidelined at least one week, sustained the injury during Montreals 5-4 shootout victory over the ...

Trump unbound at White House celebration of his acquittal

Cheered on by loyalists, President Donald Trump did not hold back as he celebrated the end of his impeachment saga on Thursday with a mix of expletives and insults for his opponents and praise for the supporters who stuck with him. Acquitte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020