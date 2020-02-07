55-year-old woman killed by neighbours in Panvel

A 55-year-old woman was killed by five persons, who hanged her body to show it as a case of suicide in Maharashtras Raigad district, police said on Thursday. The incident came to light when police in Panvel taluka got an information about hanging of the victim, Sharda Mali, at herresidence in Dundre village, an official said.

During investigation, it was revealed Mali was assaulted by members of a neighbouring family over allegation of theft of an ornament, he said. The accused persons killed the woman and initially tried to burn the body. They later hanged her body to pass it off as a case of suicide, the official said.

