Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC appoints retired Kerala HC Judge to conduct inventory of Sabarimala deity's ornaments

The Supreme Court on Friday appointed retired Kerala High Court Judge CN Ramachandran Nair to conduct an inventory of Sabarimala deity's ornaments.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 15:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 15:00 IST
SC appoints retired Kerala HC Judge to conduct inventory of Sabarimala deity's ornaments
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday appointed retired Kerala High Court Judge CN Ramachandran Nair to conduct an inventory of Sabarimala deity's ornaments.

A Bench headed by Justice NV Ramana asked Justice Nair to file a detailed report within four weeks and listed the matter for further hearing after four weeks.

The decision comes after the apex court took cognisance of the dispute between two factions in the Pandalam royal family, which is the custodian of the sacred ornaments of the Sabarimala temple. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Puppies and older pooches face tough odds to win Westminster glory

By his species standards, King was middle-aged last year when he beat out hundreds of younger, tail-wagging contestants to win the most esteemed title in the land of pedigrees - Westminster Kennel Clubs Best in Show.But the Wire Fox terrier...

UPDATE 7-'Light a candle': Death of Chinese doctor sparks mourning, anger

The death from coronavirus of a Chinese doctor who had been reprimanded for issuing an early warning about the disease triggered a wave of public mourning on Friday and rare expressions of anger against the government online.Li Wenliang, an...

Pimco ex-CEO faces prison in U.S. college admissions bribery scheme

The former head of asset management firm Pimco faces two years in prison if prosecutors get their way when he is sentenced on Friday for his part in a scheme in which privileged parents paid bribes to get their children into U.S. colleges.D...

Startups need to think of opting for IPO: Kris Gopalakrishnan

Infosys co-founder and Axilor Ventures Chairman Kris Gopalakrishnan on Friday made a strong case for startups to think of Initial Public Offering IPO in order to tackle the fund crunch situation and provide longevity to their fledgling ente...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020