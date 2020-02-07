Left Menu
Nikam appointed as prosecutor in case of lecturer who was set

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 16:26 IST
  07-02-2020
Nikam appointed as prosecutor in case of lecturer who was set

The Maharashtra government has appointed well-known lawyer Ujjwal Nikam as special public prosecutor in the case related to the incident where a 25-year-old woman lecturer was set on fire by a stalker. Ankita Pisudde, the woman, suffered 40 per cent burns and her condition continues to be "critical but stable", according the Nagpur hospital where she is admitted.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted on Friday that the case would be tried by a fast-track court. "Ujjwal Nikam will be the public prosecutor. All legal expenses will be borne by the state government," he said, with an appeal to people to pray for the victim's recovery.

Nikam was the special prosecutor in some high-profile cases including the 1993 Mumbai blasts case. Pisudde, resident of Hinganghat in Wardha district, was allegedly set ablaze by Vikesh Nagrale (27) on Monday on the way to college.

The incident caused widespread outrage, with locals demanding death penalty for the accused..

