Bank security guard killed in accidental firing in J-K's Shopian
A bank security guard was killed after his colleague accidently shot at him in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday, police said.
Majid Manzoor, a security guard at a bank in Kapran, sustained severe injuries after his colleague's rifle accidently went off, a police official said.
The security guard was rushed to SKIMS hospital where he succumbed to injuries, he said.
