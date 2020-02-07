Left Menu
Bank security guard killed in accidental firing in J-K's Shopian

A bank security guard was killed after his colleague accidently shot at him in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday, police said.

Majid Manzoor, a security guard at a bank in Kapran, sustained severe injuries after his colleague's rifle accidently went off, a police official said.

The security guard was rushed to SKIMS hospital where he succumbed to injuries, he said.

