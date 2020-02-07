Left-backed tribal outfit in Tripura to protest against CAA

TRUGMP, the tribal wing of CPI(M) in Tripura, will launch a statewide agitation to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and to "save democracy" from Saturday, its leader said. Former MP Jiten Chowdhury, also president of Tripura Rajya Upajati Ganamukti Parishad, filed a petition in the Supreme Court in January this year, challenging the new citizenship law and said the amended Act is "discriminatory" and "unconstitutional".

"We will launch our statewide agitation against CAA from Saturday, because it is unconstitutional. The Act will bring disastrous effects on people, mainly those living in the north eastern region," he told reporters here on Friday. Tripura is "overpopulated and has no capacity to accommodate more people" in the state, he said.

Chowdhury alleged that the BJP-IPFT government in the state has failed to address the problems of common people. "There is no job, mainly in the tribal inhabited rural areas, while crime rate is on the rise. The BJP had promised to provide adequate jobs under MGNREGA, but virtually there is no job in the rural areas. Tribals are now living under deplorable condition", he said.

He also alleged that the tribals enetered Bangladesh to collect forest produces for their livelihoods and the government turned a blind eye to their problems. "The BJP promised to provide higher MGNREGA wages, 50,000 government jobs in the first year of government and many other assurances. The state continued to suffer from acute crisis of jobs and food..

