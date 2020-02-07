Left Menu
Development News Edition

Left-backed tribal outfit in Tripura to protest against CAA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Agartala
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 17:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 17:19 IST
Left-backed tribal outfit in Tripura to protest against CAA

TRUGMP, the tribal wing of CPI(M) in Tripura, will launch a statewide agitation to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and to "save democracy" from Saturday, its leader said. Former MP Jiten Chowdhury, also president of Tripura Rajya Upajati Ganamukti Parishad, filed a petition in the Supreme Court in January this year, challenging the new citizenship law and said the amended Act is "discriminatory" and "unconstitutional".

"We will launch our statewide agitation against CAA from Saturday, because it is unconstitutional. The Act will bring disastrous effects on people, mainly those living in the north eastern region," he told reporters here on Friday. Tripura is "overpopulated and has no capacity to accommodate more people" in the state, he said.

Chowdhury alleged that the BJP-IPFT government in the state has failed to address the problems of common people. "There is no job, mainly in the tribal inhabited rural areas, while crime rate is on the rise. The BJP had promised to provide adequate jobs under MGNREGA, but virtually there is no job in the rural areas. Tribals are now living under deplorable condition", he said.

He also alleged that the tribals enetered Bangladesh to collect forest produces for their livelihoods and the government turned a blind eye to their problems. "The BJP promised to provide higher MGNREGA wages, 50,000 government jobs in the first year of government and many other assurances. The state continued to suffer from acute crisis of jobs and food..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures back off after four-day rally ahead of crucial jobs report

U.S. stock index futures retreated on Friday following a four-day run this week that lifted Wall Streets main indexes to record highs, with attention turning to the crucial monthly jobs report.The Labor Departments data is likely to show U....

Global shortage of anti-virus masks: WHO chief

Geneva, Feb 7 AFP The world is running out of masks and other protective equipment against the novel coronavirus, the World Health Organization chief warned on Friday. The world is facing a chronic shortage of personal protective equipment,...

Maha buildings to get CCTVs in phased manner: Deshmukh

CCTV cameras will be installed in buildings in Maharashtra in a phased manner starting with bigger cities like Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Friday. He was speaking to reporters here. We are starting wi...

UPDATE 2-Russians head to Turkey for talks on Syria's Idlib offensive -minister

Russian officials will arrive in Turkey on Saturday for talks aimed at stopping the Syrian governments offensive in Syrias northwestern Idlib region and halt a humanitarian catastrophe there, Turkeys foreign minister said on Friday. Russia-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020