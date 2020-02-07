Kerala's trade body welcomes state budget Kochi, Feb 7 (PTI): The Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday welcomed the announcements made by Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac in the state Budget 2020-21 presented in the Legislative Assembly. "We appreciate the steps taken by the government to launch the Rs 66,079-crore Kasaragod Thiruvananthapuram semi- high speed rail corridor," a press release here quoted the chamber president V Venugopal as saying. This ambitious project, when implemented properly, can be a game-changer in the history of transportation in India and the state, the release said.

Abu Dhabi Investment Authoritys Logistics Park promise of Rs 66,900 crore is one of the most important projects announced in this budget. This would improve logistics infrastructure in the state if complemented with adequate upgradation in quality of transport infrastructure, it said.

The chamber also said the decision to facilitate monetary support to startups through KFC & KSIDC without the requirement of collateral security would trigger fresh investments in the sector. The governments decision to bear the loss sustained in such cases would boost investor confidence, it said.

The chamber sought industry representation in the Expert Committee chaired by the IT Secretary in this regard. The trade body welcomed the decision to setup 15 specialised land acquisition units to expedite setting up of industrial parks in Kerala.

The Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) said the government has earmarked a substantial amount in the budget for the development of Kochi Metro. "Petta station will be commissioned on March, 2020.

Construction of Petta to SN Junction is fast progressing. We have completed the preliminary study for the project, including land acquisition and other preparatory work for the phase II and approval from the central government is expected soon," said MD of KMRL Alkesh Kumar Sharma.

Kochi Metro has introduced e-autos in the state well in line with governments commitment for green and electric mobility. KMRL has plans to launch the water metro project in this calendar year,he said.

Construction of jetties is on the right track. Cochin Shipyard would deliver the boats in November 2020, Sharma said.

In continuation to Kochi Metros Non-Motorised- Transport initiatives Kochi is going to get Rs 239 crore for developing pedestrian-friendly footpath, cycle track, road- rail-water transport connectivity, he added. PTI TGB NVG NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

