Innovative policing tactics required in Arunachal: Khandu

Stressing on the need for innovative policing tactics specific to diverse communities of Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday said that improved law and order will pave the way for development in the state. Khandu, addressing police officers at an event here, said law and order challenges vary from each district and tribe and the force must act accordingly.

"The sentiments, ethos and sensitivities of the people are different which call for inclusive and innovative tactics in policing. I advise you all to take community leaders into confidence in all matters related to law and order," he said. He said that the pace of development will accelerate only in a peaceful environment.

Khandu said with encounter killing of the person accused of murdering senior police officer Bomto Kamdak, arrests of drug peddlers and militants and seizures of a large number of stolen vehicles, the force has gained the trust of the people. The chief minister assured budgetary support to strengthen the police and asked the officers to prioritise proposals that can be implemented in the next five years.

Home Minister Bamang Felix asked the police officers to work towards improving the intelligence-gathering system. He called for overhauling the special bureau of the state police.

"The budgetary allocation to the state police has been tripled to Rs 150 crore from Rs 50 crore," Felix said. Both Khandu and Felix stressed on the need to focus on the state capital region, where they said 90 per cent of law and order issues of the state occur.

The home minister said the 'Hamara Arunachal Abhiyan' is bringing the people closer to the police. He said promotions and recruitments have substantially boosted the morale of the police personnel.

Forty police vehicles, including SUVs, buses, anti- riot vehicles and fire tenders, were flagged off on the occasion..

