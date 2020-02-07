Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adoptive parents returned 179 children in last 3 yrs: WCD Ministry

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 18:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 18:26 IST
Adoptive parents returned 179 children in last 3 yrs: WCD Ministry

Adoptive parents returned 179 children in the last three years after taking them in their care, the Ministry of Women and Child Development has informed Parliament. While 174 children were returned after the legal formalities were over, five minors were sent back while the legal procedure was underway and the children were in pre-adoption foster care with prospective parents, the ministry has said in a reply to a query in Lok Sabha.

While there is no data available in the public domain on the total number of children given for pre-adoption foster care in the given three years from 2016-2019, the total number of successful in-country adoptions during the period was 9,860, the ministry said. "The adoption process is conducted through online platform, i.e. CARINGS (Child

Adoption Resource Information and Guidance System). The disruption (post legal formalities are conducted)/dissolution (before legal formalities) is mainly observed in cases of placement of older children primarily due to the adjustment issues of the child with the family," minister for WCD Smriti Irani said. "Emphasis is being given for the counselling of parents adopting older children and the older children being placed in adoption. Regular awareness programmes and trainings for capacity building of various stakeholders are also organised from time to time to facilitate the adoption process," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

99,210 litres of liquor, huge cache of ammunition seized ahead of the Delhi elections

Ahead of Delhi Assembly elections that are to be held on Saturday Feb 8, the authorities have seized 99,210 litres of illicit liquor, huge cache of arms and ammunition and drugs, said Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP, Sharat Kumar Sinha sa...

NHPC posts over two-fold jump in net profit at Rs 639 cr

State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Friday posted over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 639.13 crore in December quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 287.96 ...

Lake District Holdings sells AAVAS Financiers shares worth Rs 666 cr

Lake District Holdings Ltd, promoter of AAVAS Financiers Ltd, on Friday sold shares worth over Rs 666 crore in the firm though an open market transaction. The bulk deal data on the BSE showed that 36,60,700 shares, representing 4.67 per cen...

Soccer-Euro 2020 shows green credentials with no white elephants - UEFA marketing director

Organising Euro 2020 across 12 countries will help avoid leaving abandoned stadiums after the tournament is done and dusted, UEFA marketing director Guy-Laurent Epstein said on Friday.The June 12-July 12 tournament marks the 60th anniversar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020