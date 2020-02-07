Left Menu
Action should be taken against Cong MP Manickam Tagore for trying to attack Harsh Vardhan: Joshi

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 07-02-2020 18:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 18:57 IST
Condemning the Congress and its MP Manickam Tagore for "misbehaving" with Union Minister Harsh Vardhan in Lok Sabha, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday demanded that action be taken against him. The Congress MPs are trying to show the "danda way" to all MPs and ministers in Lok Sabha, as their leader Rahul Gandhi has talked about beating Prime Minister Narendra Modi with sticks, Joshi said.

"At the instance of his leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Manickam Tagore thought of showing the 'danda' way and attempted to manhandle Union Minister Harsh Vardhan. This shows the frustration level of the Congress and is height of its hooliganism," Joshi told reporters in Parliament. He also demanded an apology from the Congress MP for misbehaving with a Union Minister and from Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against the Prime Minister.

Treasury and opposition members nearly came to blows in Lok Sabha on Friday when Harsh Vardhan condemned in "no uncertain words" the "outlandish" remarks made by Rahul Gandhi against Prime Minister Modi, while responding to an question asked by the Congress leader. Anguished over the misbehavior by Congress MPs with him, Harsh Vardhan said Congress MPs came to his seat in Lok Sabha, tried to attack him and snatch papers when he condemned Gandhi for his indecent language against Modi.

"When I condemned Gandhi for his remarks against the prime minister, the Congress MPs came to my seat, tried to attack me and snatched papers from me," Vardhan told reporters outside Parliament. Asserting that the language used by Gandhi against Modi is condemnable, he said such language is not expected from the son of a former prime minister and demanded that Gandhi apologise.

After Lok Sabha was adjourned following the incident, Union Ministers Joshi and Harsh Vardhan met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in his chamber.

