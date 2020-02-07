J-K admin reviews arrangements for Mahashivratri

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday reviewed the arrangements for the celebration of the upcoming Mahashivratri festival here. Mahashivratri is celebrated annually by the followers of Lord Shiva among the Hindu community, especially by Kashmiri Pandits, to commemorate the marriage of the Shiva with Parvati. The festival is scheduled to be celebrated on February 21.

"This auspicious day has great religious and cultural significance and is celebrated by the Kashmiri Pandit community with great zeal and enthusiasm," Financial Commissioner, Finance, Arun Kumar Mehta, who reviewed the arrangements at the meeting, said. Mehta advised the officers to facilitate the local community by ensuring best possible arrangements for the celebration of the festival.

He directed the officers to ensure supply of adequate essentials commodities in the markets, especially around migrant camps and areas where the Kashmiri Pandit community lives, an official spokesman said. He said the Horticulture and Floriculture departments were told to establish special markets to facilitate local community to buy flowers and dry fruits, while the Jammu Municipal Corporation was entrusted the task to provide sanitation facilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

