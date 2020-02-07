Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K admin reviews arrangements for Mahashivratri

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 20:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 20:31 IST
J-K admin reviews arrangements for Mahashivratri

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday reviewed the arrangements for the celebration of the upcoming Mahashivratri festival here. Mahashivratri is celebrated annually by the followers of Lord Shiva among the Hindu community, especially by Kashmiri Pandits, to commemorate the marriage of the Shiva with Parvati. The festival is scheduled to be celebrated on February 21.

"This auspicious day has great religious and cultural significance and is celebrated by the Kashmiri Pandit community with great zeal and enthusiasm," Financial Commissioner, Finance, Arun Kumar Mehta, who reviewed the arrangements at the meeting, said. Mehta advised the officers to facilitate the local community by ensuring best possible arrangements for the celebration of the festival.

He directed the officers to ensure supply of adequate essentials commodities in the markets, especially around migrant camps and areas where the Kashmiri Pandit community lives, an official spokesman said. He said the Horticulture and Floriculture departments were told to establish special markets to facilitate local community to buy flowers and dry fruits, while the Jammu Municipal Corporation was entrusted the task to provide sanitation facilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Appeals court throws out Democrats' 'emoluments' lawsuit over Trump businesses

A U.S. appeals court on Friday threw out a lawsuit brought by Democratic lawmakers alleging President Donald Trumps overseas business dealings violate the U.S. Constitutions anti-corruption emoluments clauses. The U.S. Court of Appeals for ...

UPDATE 1-Russia foreign minister visits Venezuela as U.S. warns of sanctions reprisal

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro holds talks with Russias foreign minister on Friday as Moscow continues to support the isolated South American nations socialist government despite Washingtons warnings that it may ramp up sanctions. Serg...

WRAPUP 4-Mild weather boosts U.S. job growth; unemployment rate rises

U.S. job growth accelerated in January, with unseasonably mild temperatures boosting hiring in weather-sensitive sectors, indicating the economy will probably continue to grow moderately despite a deepening slump in business investment. The...

Shaheen bundles Bangladesh for 233 on first day

Pakistani pacers have put the hosts at the dominating position in the first Test against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium here on Friday. The hosts won the toss and elected to field in the first of the two-match series. Bangladesh w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020