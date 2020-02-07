MP mob attack: Health of 4 of the injured improves

The condition of four of the six people injured in a mob attack in Dhar in Madhya Pradesh, in which one person was killed, was improving and they had been shifted from the intensive care unit to a general ward, said a hospital official on Friday. A 35-year-old man, identified as Ganesh Patel, was lynched while six of his friends were injured on Wednesday in an attack by a group of villagers armed with sticks and stones amid rumours that a child-lifter gang was on the prowl in Dhar district, police had said.

The victims, all hailing from Indore, had travelled to Baroli village, around 60 kms from Dhar, to recover money from some local labourers. "Four of those injured in the attack have been shifted from the ICU to a ward. They are out of danger and their condition is being monitored," said Medical Services Deputy Director Amit Bhatt of Indore's Choithram Hospital..

