Mamata likley to attend Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary event

West Bengal Chief Minister MamataBanerjee is likely to visit Bangladesh to attend a programmemarking the birth centenary of the neighbouring country'sfounding president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman next month, sourcessaid

Bangladesh Prime Minister and Mujibur Rahman'sdaughter Sheikh Hasina has last year invited Banerjee, withwhom she shares a very cordial relation, to attend the event

"We will soon contact the external affairs ministryregarding her visit as per protocol," a senior TrinamoolCongress leader said.

