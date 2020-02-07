Left Menu
Cab driver held for threatening, misbehaving with female

  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 22:24 IST
  • Created: 07-02-2020 22:24 IST
The driver of an app cab has been arrested for allegedly misbehaving and threatening two female passengers in Kolkata, police said on Friday. The driver, a resident of Jagaddal in North 24 Parganas district, was arrested on Wednesday from the MG Road-CR Avenue crossing, they said.

As per the complaint lodged by the two women, the driver had allegedly misbehaved and threatened them when they had asked him to stop smoking inside the vehicle, a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said. The two women had booked the cab from Yogayog Bhavan to go to Satyanarayan AC Market.

The driver has been booked under relevant sections dealing with criminal intimidation and intention to insult modesty, he said..

