Two more accused arrested in Dhar lynching incident

Two more people were arrested on Friday in connection with the mob lynching incident.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Dhar (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 03:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 03:28 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Two more people were arrested on Friday in connection with the mob lynching incident. As of now, a total of six accused have been arrested in the incident. Four of these accused have been sent to Dhar District Jail, while two are currently lodged at Tirla police station.

One of the arrested accused is a BJP sarpanch. The police have identified 14 people involved in the incident. "4 people have been arrested and 14 people have been identified. Sarpanch (Village head) Ramesh Junapani is also part of the violence. He can be seen leading the mob. We have inputs that he was involved in gathering the mob," Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh had told reporters here.

Singh had said that the accused were booked under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the lynching case. The 7-member team includes Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Devendra Patidar, City SP Sanjeev Mule, city in-charge Sawai Singh Nagar will look into the incident where one person died and six people were injured after being thrashed by villagers in Borlai village in Dhar's Manawar area on Wednesday.

Commenting on the incident, Home Minister Bala Bachchan had said that six cops including Dhar in-charge, SI and ASI have been suspended. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

