DefExpo 2020 will bring investments over Rs 50,000 crore, generate 3 lakh jobs, says Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that DefExpo2020 will get investments worth more than Rs 50,000 crore for the state and will generate about 3 lakh jobs.

  ANI
  • |
  Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  Updated: 08-02-2020 07:25 IST
  • |
  Created: 08-02-2020 07:23 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the DefExpo2020.. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that DefExpo2020 will get investments worth more than Rs 50,000 crore for the state and will generate about 3 lakh jobs. "We will be able to get an investment of more than Rs 50,000 crore with the DefExpo2020. About 3 lakhs youth will get jobs directly through this," Adityanath said at the DefExpo2020.

"I am happy that the Uttar Pradesh government is given the opportunity to organize the DefExpo2020 this year," he said. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "I am happy that 71 MoUs and 13 products were launched here and six major announcements and technology transfer agreements have taken place. This program is named as Bandhan, which means trust."

The Defence Minister thanked all the stakeholders who signed MoUs and expressed hope that Uttar Pradesh would emerge as a Defence manufacturing hub. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

