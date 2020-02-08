Fire breaks out at high-rise apartment building in Navi Mumbai
Fire broke out at high-rise apartment building at Sector 44, Nerul Seawoods, here on Saturday morning.
Fire broke out at high-rise apartment building at Sector 44, Nerul Seawoods, here on Saturday morning.
The flames broke out at around 7 am following which fire tenders were deployed at the spot.
More details are currently awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Navi Mumbai
- Sector