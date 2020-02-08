Fire breaks out at high-rise apartment building in Navi Mumbai

Fire broke out at high-rise apartment building at Sector 44, Nerul Seawoods, here on Saturday morning.

The flames broke out at around 7 am following which fire tenders were deployed at the spot.

More details are currently awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

