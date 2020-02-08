Suspected cow smugglers arrested in Muzaffarnagar

Two suspected cow smugglers have been arrested after a brief encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, officials said on Saturday. The main accused, Ikram, was injured in the encounter, Station House Officer HN Singh said.

When a police team intercepted a vehicle carrying cows, the accused opened fire, which led to a brief encounter, the SHO said. Ikram was admitted to a hospital here, the police said.

