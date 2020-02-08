Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Walking postbox' triggers curiosity at Kolkata book fair

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 14:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 14:02 IST
'Walking postbox' triggers curiosity at Kolkata book fair

A 'walking postbox' has been making people curious at the 44th International Kolkata Book Fair for the past eight days, officials of the postal department said. The presence of postbox man, a person donning giant red cardboard model of a postbox has increased footfall in the stall, they said.

The postbox, moving around in front of the India Post stall at the book fair ground in Salt Lake's Karunamoyee, has become a great hit, especially among children, the Chief Postmaster General of Bengal Circle, Goutam Bhattacharya, said on Friday. "We have come up with this idea to generate interest among the present generation and show them how postboxes have been connecting people for ages," Bhattacharya told PTI.

People, after purchasing books from the fair, can approach the walking postbox to send the books to their respective destinations by post, Bhattacharya said. "Children along with their parents are posing for photographs and selfies with the postbox man," one of the officials manning the stall said.

They are also buying postage stamps and silver pendants from him, the official said. "We are trying to explain to the visitors how the good old postal department has no alternative even in this age of mail and WhatsApp, and why Speed Post and postal savings schemes can still be among the most reliable options," the official said.

The department has also released a special postal cover and a metal seal on the occasion of the 44th International Kolkata Book Fair..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Sena's Ravindra Waikar appointed Chief Coordinator for Maharashtra CMO

Shiv Sena MLA Ravindra Waikar has been appointed as Chief Coordinator for Maharashtra Chief Ministers Office.He will be holding the rank of Cabinet Minister.More details are awaited. ANI...

WRAPUP 4-American dies of coronavirus in China as toll set to surpass SARS

An American became the first confirmed non-Chinese victim of the new coronavirus, U.S. officials said on Saturday, and a Japanese man also died with symptoms consistent with the disease, as the epidemic looked set to pass the death toll fro...

Iran's leader Khamenei says Tehran is not a threat to any country - TV

Iran is not posing any threat to other countries, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday, according to State TV, adding that Tehran was determined to guarantee its own security.Iran poses no threat to any other count...

Raj: Two more Janta clinics inaugurated in Jaipur

Two more Janta clinics were inaugurated here on Saturday where 300 types of medicines and around eight types of diagnostic tests will be made available free of cost for the poor people living in city slums. A total of 12 Janta clinics in Ja...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020