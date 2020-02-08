Police, paramilitary personnel conduct flag marches in east, northeast Delhi

Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel conducted flag marches in sensitive areas in northeast and east Delhi during polling on Saturday, officials said. Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure smooth conduct of the Delhi assembly elections, they said.

"The personnel, including senior officers, conducted flag marches in sensitive areas. They also conducted patrolling on motorcycles. PCR and quick response teams have also been deployed at sensitive areas" Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range) Alok Kumar said. Flag marches were conducted in Brij Puri, Kalyanpuri, Trilokpuri, Seemapuri, Khajuri Khass, Jaffrabad, Mustafabad, Krishna Nagar and Mayur Vihar in northeast Delhi, Shahdara and other east Delhi areas.

