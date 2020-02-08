Pak army shells forward areas along LoC in J-K's Poonch
The Pakistani army violated the ceasefire on Saturday by resorting to unprovoked firing of small arms and mortar shelling on forward villages and posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a defence spokesperson said. The Indian Army mounted an effective retaliation and cross-border firing between the two sides was underway when last reports were received, he said.
"Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in Degwar sector around 3.45 pm," he said. The spokesperson said there was no report of any casualty in the Pakistani shelling.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistani
- Poonch
- Kashmir
- Indian Army
- Degwar
ALSO READ
Pak violates ceasefire in Digwar sector of J-K's Poonch
Pakistani, Bangladeshi Muslims should be 'thrown out' from country: Shiv Sena
Pak violates ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector of J-K's Poonch
Four Pakistani students infected with coronavirus in Wuhan
Shah Rukh Khan's Pakistani cousin Noor Jehan passes away in Peshawar