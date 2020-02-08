NEWS HIGHLIGHTS-WESTERN REGION AT 1715 HRS

Following are the top stories from the western region at 1715 hrs. BOM1 MH-CAA-CASE Case against organisers of CAA protest in Mumbai Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) A case has been registered against the organisers and 300 women who are protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the NRC at Nagpada in central Mumbai for the past two weeks, an official said.

BOM4 MH-CAB DRIVER-ACTIVIST-MLA BJP MLA felicitates cab driver who took poet-activist to police station Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) Mumbai BJP chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Saturday felicitated a cab driver who took a passenger to police station after overhearing a phone chat about the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests. BOM5 MH-LD FIRE Seven firemen injured in blaze at Navi Mumbai high-rise Thane, Feb 8 (PTI) Seven firemen were injured during a firefighting operation after a major blaze broke out in a 21- storey residential building in Navi Mumbai on Saturday morning, officials said.

BES4 MH-JADHAV-MNS Ex-Sena MLA Harshwardhan Jadhav, Prakash Mahajan return to MNS Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) Former Shiv Sena MLA Harshwardhan Jadhav and late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan's brother Prakash Mahajan on Saturday formally returned to the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS)..

